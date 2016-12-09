State College wrestling is most experienced in Centre County

Coach Ryan Cummins looks to have the oldest team of all Centre County schools on paper.
The Little Lions return five seniors with state qualifier and District 6 champion Adam Stover leading the way. Other returning seniors are District 6 placewinners Drew Linnes (3rd), Pete Haffner (2nd), Jacob Pammer and Brett Fields.
“We have strong upperclassmen leadership this season,” Cummins said, “and a great core group of returning letterwinners that are working hard every practice.”
Sophomore Cole Urbas reached the District 6 finals last season. Ian Barr, who is a junior, also comes back after placing third in the District 6 tournament.
Cummins feels they could make a difference this year, too.
“The attitude in the room is very positive,” he said. “Our underclassmen are coming up from our junior high program well prepared and ready to battle for a spot in the starting lineup.”
Coach: Ryan Cummins
Assistants: Bud Price, Cory Raupers, John Sefter
Last year: 8-15
Last season’s accomplishments: Third at Manheim Tournament, Fourth at districts, Eighth at regionals
Key losses: Cory Dreibelbis, Dalton Barger, Trey Millward
Returning letterwinners: Adam Stover, Sr.; Brett Fields, Sr.; Pete Haffner, Sr.; Drew Linnes, Sr.; Jacob Pammer, Sr.; Ian Barr, Jr.; Ari Gluckman, Jr.; Zach Price, Jr.; Cole Urbas, Soph.
Key newcomers: Clayton Leidy, Fr.
