Petr Horgor, Mike Moscone aid State College hockey’s rout of Conemaugh Valley

Petr Horgor and Mike Moscone each had a four-point night as State College routed Conemaugh Valley 8-1 inside the historic War Memorial Stadium.
Horgor tallied a third-period hat trick and added an assist. Moscone used two second-period goals and assisted on two other goals on the night.
Cam McCurdy added two goals and Bladen Stratton finished up the scoring spree for the Little Lions. Andrew Whitaker and Leigh Ann Jacobs also had assists for State College.
Goalie Bryant Atanasio tallied 34 saves in the Little Lions’ net.
Robert Zettle tallied the lone goal for the Bluejays.
