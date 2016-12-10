BEA’s Garrett Rigg earns 132-pound title at Top Hat Tournament

Garrett Rigg won his weight class to help the Bald Eagle Area wrestling team to a sixth-place finish at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament on Saturday.
The Eagles tallied 117 points. Central Mountain took the team title with 174 and Line Mountain was second with 145 in the 22-team field.
Rigg took first in the 132-pound class, dropping Line Mountain’s Brian Earlston 3-2 in the finals.
BEA also had a pair of runners-up, with Seth Koleno falling to Jimmy Hoffman, of Hazleton, 7-2 in the 138 final and Gage McClenahan losing 4-1 to Sammy Heppler, of Tri Valley, in the 145 final.
Garrett Giedroc added a fifth-place finish at 106 pounds for the Eagles.
Comments