December 10, 2016 10:23 PM

Dowling wins title at St. Marys

From CDT staff reports

ST. MARYS

Freshman wrestler Caleb Dowling posted two technical falls to win the 132-pound title for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at the St. Marys Kickoff Classic on Saturday.

Dowling earned an 18-1 tech fall of Oswayo Valley’s Colton Geitner in 2:56 in the semifinals, and an 18-2 decision in 4:29 in the finals over Claysburg-Kimmel’s Cade Keithley.

Also for the Wolves, freshman Evan Courts finished second at 138 pounds, while taking third were freshman Ethan Kaufman at 113 and freshman Julian Simmons at 126.

