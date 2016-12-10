State College girls’ swimming wins season-opening meet

With a win in every event, State College easily captured a pair of wins in a tri meet to open the season Saturday.
The Lady Little Lions dropped Williamsport 78-24 and Altoona 90-9.
State College took all three relays and had a different individual winner in each event, with Maya Urbanski (200-yard freestyle), Sarah Finton (200 individual medley), Abbey Whipple (50 free), Grace Dangelo (100 butterfly), Meghan Hughes (100 free), Simone Jacklin (500 free), Ruth Dangelo (100 backstroke) and Shea Stuyvesant (100 breaststroke).
