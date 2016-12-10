State College boys swim to pair of opening wins

Jordan Hillsley and Matt Brownstead each were double winners as State College was victorious in every event in a pair of season-opening wins Saturday.
The Little Lions raced away from Williamsport 75-27 and Altoona 83-15.
Hillsley won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races while Brownstead got his wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Foster Heasley (200 free), Luke Hurley (100 butterfly), Zachary Sherman (500 free) and Payton Nicastro (100 breaststroke) also picked up State College wins along with all three relay teams.
