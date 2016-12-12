Penns Valley routs St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in boys’ basketball

Penns Valley rolled to a 51-18 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in boys’ basketball Monday night.
The Rams limited the Wolves to one field goal in both the second and third quarters to build a 31-point lead going into the fourth quarter. All 14 Penns Valley players scored in the dominant win. Luke Snyder led the Rams with 12 points.
Penns Valley held a 6-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before breaking it open in the second quarter.
The Rams improved to 2-0 this season, while the Wolves are 0-1.
