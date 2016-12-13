High School Sports

December 13, 2016 8:56 PM

Bald Eagle Area wrestling tops Clearfield in Guenot’s coaching debut

By Nate Cobler

ncobler@centredaily.com

WINGATE

Six.

That's how many pins Bald Eagle Area wrestling got in its season opener.

The Eagles also picked up a 45-27 win over Clearfield on Tuesday to give coach Ron Guenot a victory in his debut.

A trio of freshman picked up wins for BEA in the win.

