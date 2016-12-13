Bald Eagle Area wrestling tops Clearfield in Guenot’s coaching debut

Six.
That's how many pins Bald Eagle Area wrestling got in its season opener.
The Eagles also picked up a 45-27 win over Clearfield on Tuesday to give coach Ron Guenot a victory in his debut.
A trio of freshman picked up wins for BEA in the win.
December 13, 2016 8:56 PM
Six.
That's how many pins Bald Eagle Area wrestling got in its season opener.
The Eagles also picked up a 45-27 win over Clearfield on Tuesday to give coach Ron Guenot a victory in his debut.
A trio of freshman picked up wins for BEA in the win.
Comments