Penns Valley tops Bald Eagle Area in boys’ basketball

After seeing a double-digit lead disappear, Penns Valley pulled away from Bald Eagle Area in the final minutes for a 48-44 boys’ basketball win Tuesday night.
The Rams scored six of the game’s final eight points over the last three minutes, breaking a 42-all tie. BEA led just once at 41-40 after a Jordan Jones layup.
The win also was the 200th career victory for coach Terry Glunt.
Luke Snyder keyed a fast Rams start with 16 of his game-high 20 points in the first half. Penns Valley opened the game with a 10-0 lead, and was up 30-19 early in the second half.
Jones sparked the Eagles’ rally in their season opener with 13 of his 19 points after the break.
