State College boys’ indoor track & field looks to build off historic season

Following an indoor runner-up team finish and the school’s first ever outdoor state team title, the State College boys’ track team will look to continue that success this indoor season.
State College lost two legs of the indoor and outdoor state champion 4x800 relay in Anthony Degleris and Alex Milligan to graduation. Milligan also won the 1600 at the outdoor state.
Another big loss for the Little Lions is outdoor state champion pole vaulter Griffin Thompson.
However, seniors Nick Feffer and Owen Wing will look to lead State College in the distance events this winter. Feffer last season ran 2:03 for the 800, 4:25.29 for the mile and 9:14.5 for the 3000 run. He is the eighth fastest returner in the mile and the 17th fastest returner in the 3000 meters from last season according to milesplit.com.
Wing is 18th for returners in the 3000 run with a time of 9:15.8.
State College will also bring back key athletes in the high jump, long jump and pole vault.
Shaquan Graham returns with a mark of 5-10 in the high jump. Kyle Behnken, Stanley Hamilton and Donovan Moses will be right behind Graham with marks of 5-8 from last indoor season. Graham and Hamilton will also return impressive marks in the long jump, with Graham jumping 41-6 and Hamilton jumping 41-4.25 last year.
Luke Knipe will be the top returner in the pole vault for State College with a returning mark of 11-3.
