State College girls’ indoor track & field hopes to overcome player departures

The State College girls’ indoor track & field team graduated a good amount of their athletes this past spring, but it does bring a good amount of returners in a lot of different events.
Taylor Givens will headline the sprint crew with a returning time of 7.96 in the 60 meter dash and a time of 25.60 in the 200 meter dash. The junior is ranked as the eighth fastest returner in the 200 and 15th fastest returner in the 60.
Givens will also be one to watch in the long jump as the 4th best returner with a jump of 18-4.5.
Zoe Wicks will be another sprinter to watch in the 400 meters with time of 60.93 run last year.
Jordan Rohrbach, Julia Neely and Emma Simon are State College’s best middle distance returners in the 800 meter race. Rohrbach will also be the top returning in the 60 meter hurdles with after running 9.49 last year.
Senior Catherine Curtin will make an impact in the mile with a returning time of 5:18.09.
Cailin Saylor ran an impressive 11:01.57 in the 3000 run as a sophomore last indoor season and will look to build off that time.
In the field events, Hannah Yoder and Noella Pagano will be the top returners in the high jump with jumps of 4-10 and 4-8, respectively.
In the pole vault, Lyndsey Reed and Lily Plute will be the top returners for State College. Reed is a contender to be top 10 in the state.
Lastly, Jordan Bair will be one of the top throwers in the state with a returning mark of 39-11.25 in the shot put.
State College girls
Key returners: Taylor Givens, Zoe Wicks, Jordan Rohrbach, Julia Neely, Emma Simon, Catherine Curtin, Cailin Saylor, Hannah Yoder, Noella Pagano, Lyndsey Reed, Lily Plute, Jordan Bair
Key losses: Haley Crawford, Natasha Fedkina, Sarah Almarzooqi, Rachel Wylie, Veronika Karpenko, Kinsey Thompson, Jackie Horner
Comments