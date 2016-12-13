St. Joseph’s boys’ indoor track & field looks to improve on personal bests

With only two key losses to graduation, the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy boys’ team will look to improve on personal bests set last year.
Senior Michael Peters and sophomore Kaelan Wright both had impressive seasons last indoor season with Peters setting personal bests (for indoor only) in the 800, 1600 and 3000, while Wright ran personal bests in the 800, 1600 and mile. Peters and Wright will look to work together as they look to set more personal bests this winter.
Cole Bernier will look to improve in the the 400 this winter after running a 66.44 last winter.
Theo Spychalski will be the team’s top thrower in the shot put.
Head coach Jayson Jackson expects newcomers Zach DeCarmine, Nick DeCarmine, Max Wortman and Isaac Hyman to make an impact this indoor season.
