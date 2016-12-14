High School Sports

December 14, 2016 12:37 AM

State College boys’ basketball falls to Central Dauphin East

From CDT staff reports

STATE COLLEGE

The State College boys’ basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 67-56 loss to Central Dauphin East on Tuesday night.

Drew Friberg scored 18 points to lead the Little Lions and Tommy Sekunda finished with 15. Jaylen Hawthorne and Evan Chandler each had 16 to pace the Panthers.

Hawthorne scored eight points to help Central Dauphin take a 15-7 lead after the first quarter.

Chandler scored all 16 of his points in the second half.

State College (1-2) faces Harrisburg on the road Friday.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View more video

Sports Videos