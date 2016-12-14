State College boys’ basketball falls to Central Dauphin East

The State College boys’ basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 67-56 loss to Central Dauphin East on Tuesday night.
Drew Friberg scored 18 points to lead the Little Lions and Tommy Sekunda finished with 15. Jaylen Hawthorne and Evan Chandler each had 16 to pace the Panthers.
Hawthorne scored eight points to help Central Dauphin take a 15-7 lead after the first quarter.
Chandler scored all 16 of his points in the second half.
State College (1-2) faces Harrisburg on the road Friday.
Comments