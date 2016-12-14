Bellefonte boys’ basketball drops 2 straight

Huntingdon pulled away in the second half to beat Bellefonte 51-39 on Tuesday night.
Ben McCartney scored 10 points to lead the Red Raiders, who trailed 24-22 at halftime.
Nick Rigby led Huntingdon with 15 points, and Jonathan Price had 12.
Price scored seven of Huntingdon’s 13 points in the third quarter to help his team build an eight-point lead.
Bellefonte took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on in a 57-48 loss to Juniata Valley on Monday night.
McCartney scored a team-high 17 points.
