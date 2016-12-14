High School Sports

December 14, 2016 12:41 AM

Bellefonte boys’ basketball drops 2 straight

From CDT staff reports

Huntingdon pulled away in the second half to beat Bellefonte 51-39 on Tuesday night.

Ben McCartney scored 10 points to lead the Red Raiders, who trailed 24-22 at halftime.

Nick Rigby led Huntingdon with 15 points, and Jonathan Price had 12.

Price scored seven of Huntingdon’s 13 points in the third quarter to help his team build an eight-point lead.

Bellefonte took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on in a 57-48 loss to Juniata Valley on Monday night.

McCartney scored a team-high 17 points.

