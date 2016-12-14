Penns Valley girls’ basketball falls to Bishop Guilfoyle

Penns Valley trailed Bishop Guilfoyle by 19 at halftime of its 55-32 loss Tuesday night.
The Lady Marauders, who opened the season ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA by PennLive, jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and led 28-9 at the break.
“I just think we came out a little intimidated,” Lady Rams coach Karen McCaffrey said.
Anna Audley scored 14 points and Lili Benzel had 13 for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Maci Ilgen led Penns Valley with 11.
The Lady Rams (1-1) play at Bellefonte on Friday.
Comments