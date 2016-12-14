State College girls’ swimming rolls past Chambersburg

Abbey Whipple won two individual events and and contributed to two relay victories to help State College beat Chambersburg 140-45 on Tuesday.
Whipple finished first in the 50 freestyle (26.61) and 100 freestyle (57.83). She was also part of wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Grace Dangelo won the 200 IM (2:19.57) and contributed to the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay victories. Ruth Dangelo won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.53) and was part of the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.
