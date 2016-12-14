State College boys’ swimming tops Chambersburg

Tobias Van Dyke won two events to lead State College past Chambersburg 128-57 on Tuesday.
Van Dyke took first in the 200 freestyle (1:43.71) and 100 butterfly (52.35). He was also on the winning 200 freestyle relay team along with Matt Morris, Matt Brownstead and Jordan Hillsley.
Hillsley won the 200 IM (2:01.67) and contributed to the 400 freestyle relay team’s win. Morris won the 100 freestyle (49.56) and Brownstead won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.30).
Brownstead was also on the winning 200 medley relay team with Noah Witt, Foster Heasley and Luke Hurley.
