December 14, 2016 10:46 PM

Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball falls

From CDT staff reports

ST. MARYS

With five shots from behind the arc and 24 points from Jeffrey Wehler, St. Marys pushed past Bald Eagle Area to win 67-43 on Wednesday night.

In the loss, Jordan Jones scored 14 points (five field goals, two free throws) and contributed two of the three 3-pointers for the Eagles (0-2).

The Eagles racked up 24 points in the second half to the Dutchmen’s 23.

Wehler paced the St. Marys offense — which totaled 26 field goals and went 10-20 on foul shots — to a first-half score of 44-19.

BEA will travel to play Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday.

