Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball falls

With five shots from behind the arc and 24 points from Jeffrey Wehler, St. Marys pushed past Bald Eagle Area to win 67-43 on Wednesday night.
In the loss, Jordan Jones scored 14 points (five field goals, two free throws) and contributed two of the three 3-pointers for the Eagles (0-2).
The Eagles racked up 24 points in the second half to the Dutchmen’s 23.
Wehler paced the St. Marys offense — which totaled 26 field goals and went 10-20 on foul shots — to a first-half score of 44-19.
BEA will travel to play Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday.
