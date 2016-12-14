High School Sports

December 14, 2016 10:50 PM

St. Joseph’s girls’ basketball falls to Glendale

From CDT staff reports

BOALSBURG

Janine Romero and Aubrey Weiss hit double-digits points, but the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ basketball team lost to Glendale 54-32 on Wednesday night.

Romero led the Lady Wolves with 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Weiss chipped in 11 points, converting three field goals (one 3-pointer) and four free throws.

However, Cierra O’Shell and Amber Matier led the way for Glendale with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Glendale used nine different scorers to hit double-digit scoring each quarter.

The Lady Wolves (0-2) travels to Lindenhall on Friday.

