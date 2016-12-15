Chestnut Ridge pins loss on Philipsburg-Osceola wrestlers

Philipsburg-Osceola had an early lead, but Chestnut Ridge rolled up the bonus points to drop the Mounties 46-24 on the wrestling mat Thursday night.
P-O picked up wins by fall for Micah Sidorick and Brad Dunkel at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively, to help build a 15-6 lead in a meet that began at 182. But the Lions rolled off eight wins in the next 10 bouts, four by pin and four on major decisions, to rack up the win.
The Mounties also saw Matt Johnson win by pin at 132 while Levi Hughes (152) and Josh Hubler (182) won by decision for the Mounties (0-2).
