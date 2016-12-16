Halle Herrington, Lacey Potter lead Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball over Bald Eagle Area

Behind two 20 point performances, the Philipsburg-Osecola girls basketball team was able to steal a win on the road against Bald Eagle Area 69-60 on Friday night.
Halle Herrington led the way for the Lady Mounties with 28 points and Lacey Potter added 25 points. Potter had a game-high five 3-pointers and Herrington added three from downtwon.
The Lady Mounties (2-1) only led by one going into the final quarter, but outscored the Lady Eagles 23-15 down the stretch to seal the win.
Morgan Chambers recorded a double-double for BEA (0-3) with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Alexis Bucha had a team-high 11 rebounds.
