3 Penns Valley, 1 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestlers in semifinals of Sheetz Holiday Classic

Penns Valley and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy each took part in the two-day Penn Cambria Sheetz Holiday Classic on Friday.
After the first day was over, the Rams and Wolves combined to have four wrestlers in the semifinals. The Rams are ninth in the 34-team field.
Baylor Shunk (106 pounds), Darren Yearick (120) and Jared Hurd (145) will represent Penns Valley.
“Overall, for the first competition of the year, I am pleased,” Rams coach Joel Brinker said. “Quite a few guys saw their first varsity experience.”
Freshman Caleb Dowling reached the 132-pound semis for St. Joseph’s.
Dowling wrestled a total of 3:53 in his first two matches with two pins. The first in 26 seconds and the second was over Penns Valley’s Ryan Ripka. He used a 7-4 decision to reach the semifinals.
Shunk wrestled three matches going technical fall, major decision and pin. Yearick gave up a total of four points to reach the semifinals with a 22-4 tech fall and 6-0 decision. Hurd used a tech fall, pin and 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals to make his path.
The Rams have four other wrestlers alive in the consolations in Ripka, Andrew Sharer (152), Abraham Allebach (160) and Dillion Covalt (285). The Wolves has just Ethan Courts left in the 138-pound consolations.
