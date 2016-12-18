Tyrone holds off Bellefonte girls in swim meet

Bellefonte won six of the 11 events, but Tyrone’s depth helped rack up the points in the Lady Eagles’ 98-67 swimming win over the Lady Red Raiders on Friday night.
Zoey Cole was a double winner for Bellefonte, touching the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 25.27 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.33).
Esther Ebeling also took first in the 100 freestyle (1:03.61) and Alyssa Brezler won the 200 free (2:29.89). The Lady Red Raiders also captured both the 200 medley and 400 free relays with Caroline Helms, Madeline Hernandez, Cole and Ebeling with times of 2:13.43 and 4:28.74, respectively.
Mae Decker won the 500 free and 100 backstroke to pace the Lady Eagles.
