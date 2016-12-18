High School Sports

December 18, 2016 12:15 AM

Tyrone holds off Bellefonte girls in swim meet

From CDT staff reports

TYRONE

Bellefonte won six of the 11 events, but Tyrone’s depth helped rack up the points in the Lady Eagles’ 98-67 swimming win over the Lady Red Raiders on Friday night.

Zoey Cole was a double winner for Bellefonte, touching the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 25.27 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.33).

Esther Ebeling also took first in the 100 freestyle (1:03.61) and Alyssa Brezler won the 200 free (2:29.89). The Lady Red Raiders also captured both the 200 medley and 400 free relays with Caroline Helms, Madeline Hernandez, Cole and Ebeling with times of 2:13.43 and 4:28.74, respectively.

Mae Decker won the 500 free and 100 backstroke to pace the Lady Eagles.

