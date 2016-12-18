Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington named CDT Athlete of Week

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington had an impressive first week of the season to be named a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The sophomore point guard scored 30 points in a 53-51 win over West Branch on Monday, netted 23 points in a 78-45 loss to Tyrone on Wednesday and dropped 28 points in a 69-50 victory over Bald Eagle Area on Friday. For the week she also drained 10 3-pointers and averaged 6.5 assists per game.
Her work helped the Lady Mounties to a 2-1 record to start the season.
