State College trio, Bald Eagle Area lineman named All-State in football

0:31 Flooding in the Philipsburg area Pause

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:04 State College holiday display

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship