State College trio, Bald Eagle Area lineman named All-State in football

State College and Bald Eagle Area were both represented on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team announced Tuesday.
State College’s Pete Haffner, Will Swope and Noah Woods were selected to the Class 6A team, and Bald Eagle Area’s Rilee Bechdel was picked to the Class 4A team.
Haffner was chosen as a linebacker after leading the Little Lions defense during a 10-2 season. The State College senior was also a standout at running back, rushing for 545 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Swope, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound senior, anchored State College’s offensive line.
Woods emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the state, finishing with 37 catches for 1,003 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.
Bechdel, a junior, was selected as a defensive lineman.
