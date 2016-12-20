State College boys’ swimming enjoys record-setting day against Carlisle

Three records fell into the pool in the State College Area High School’s North Building Tuesday afternoon as the Little Lions earned a 131-54 victory over Carlisle in boys’ swimming.
Tobias Van Dyke broke two of those records, setting the school mark in the 100-yard butterfly with his time of 51.08 seconds, and also broke the facility record in the 200 freestyle with a clocking of 1:41.60.
The meet started with a win for the Little Lion medley relay team of Noah Witt, Ben Gingher, Jordan Hillsley and Matt Brownstead with their team-record time of 1:35.62.
In all, State College (4-0) won all but two events in the decisive Mid Penn Conference victory, with the other wins for Gingher (100 breaststroke), Noah Witt (100 backstroke), Hunter Mona (500 free), Matt Morris (100 free) and Brownstead in the 50 free, along with the 400 free relay team.
