Dangelo, Whipple lead State College to win

With wins in all but one event, State College easily earned a 122.5-60.5 win over Carlisle on Tuesday in Mid Penn Conference swimming.
Ruth Dangelo and Abbey Whipple led the way with two individual wins and helping two more relay teams to victory. Dangelo took first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:17.59 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.32. Whipple touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle, in 26.38, and 100 free, in 57.73. Both helped the 200 medley relay team to a win, Whipple helped the 200 free relay team to victory and Dangelo capped her day by assisting in a 400 free relay win.
The Lady Little Lions (4-0) also saw wins for Grace Dangelo (100 butterfly), Lilly Riddle (500 free) and Jodie Challis (100 breaststroke).
