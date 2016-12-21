State College’s Noah Woods named all-state wide receiver

Noah Woods emerged as a star wide receiver in his senior season, finishing with 37 catches for 1,003 yards receiving (27.1 yards per catch) and 12 touchdown catches.
He was selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6A Team on Tuesday along with teammates Pete Haffner (linebacker) and Will Swope (offensive lineman).
“I kind of just stepped on the scene this year as being an actually playmaker,” Woods said.
After getting his first varsity experience as a junior, he was more prepared for this fall. He knew the plays and what to expect when he stepped on the field. He put in the time to get better during the offseason, developing a routine catching balls from former teammate Alec Aspray and lifting in the weight room to put on some muscle.
Woods had five 100-yard receiving games this season, including a 117-yard, three-touchdown performance in the team’s win over McDowell to clinch a spot in the state playoffs.
“Everybody knew Noah was a baller,” Haffner said. “He’s the fastest guy on the field.”
