State College’s Will Swope named all-state offensive lineman

Will Swope anchored State College’s offensive line this season.
He said he learned from playing alongside Doug Swoboda and Mark Weakland last season as they pushed him to get better at practice and in the weight room.
He adopted that leadership role this year.
“I kept up that mentality, helped guys if they were having a bad day or something, helped them get through things,” Swope said. “If they were slacking a bit in the weight room, maybe helped push ‘em more to help them get better and get them ready for next year.”
On Tuesday, Swope earned a spot on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6A Team along with Little Lions teammates Pete Haffner and Noah Woods.
Next year, Swope will be playing at Cornell. He finished his State College career as an all-state lineman.
“Thinking back in ninth grade, I never had the idea that this could happen,” Swope said. “I’m just so happy that something like this could happen.”
