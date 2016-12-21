State College linebacker Pete Haffner earns all-state honors

Pete Haffner felt like he should have been an all-state selection last season.
The State College linebacker finished with 107 tackles and earned Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth Defensive MVP honors.
But he wasn’t recognized as one of the best players in the state.
On Tuesday, he was one of three State College players selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6A Team, achieving a goal he set back in August.
“It was just something I could strive for throughout the year, something that could keep me going during the dog days of summer,” Haffner said. “It’s like this is the reason, this is why I’m playing. It’s for going undefeated, it’s for being all-state, it’s for the team, myself.”
Haffner was recognized as a linebacker after recording 86 tackles and five sacks and being named the Mid Penn’s Co-Defensive MVP.
He also rushed for 545 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He joined a list of State College players to earn all-state honors that includes his older brother, Jack, who was recognized in 2011 after rushing for more than 2,000 yards.
During the season, they often got into the same argument.
“I always talk about how I’m a better football player,” Haffner said. “He talks about how he’s a better football player. So now we’re both all-state so we’re both pretty good at football.”
Little Lions wide receiver Noah Woods and offensive lineman Will Swope also earned all-state honors Tuesday.
