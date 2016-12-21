Bald Eagle Area’s Rilee Bechdel named all-state defensive lineman

Bald Eagle Area defensive lineman Rilee Bechdel was a force in the Mountain League this fall, finishing with 89 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
His stellar campaign landed him on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 4A Team on Tuesday.
“He’s pound for pound one of the strongest kids in the area and instead of being satisfied he continues to push himself,” BEA coach Jesse Nagle said.
He left his coach in awe as he overpowered opposing linemen.
In a game against Jersey Shore, he showed off that strength to get to the quarterback.
“He posted a tackle, forearmed a tackle in the chest, put him on the running back’s lap and then sacked the quarterback,” Nagle said. “He did a couple things that you just scratch your head and you’re like, ‘Wow, did he really just do that?’”
Bechdel is hoping to repeat as an all-state pick next season while pushing his teammates to get better.
“It takes hard work and dedication in football and this is just what the coaches wanted for us,” Bechdel said. “It’s an honor.”
