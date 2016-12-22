High School Sports

December 22, 2016 11:42 PM

Penns Valley girls’ basketball falls to Juniata Valley

From CDT staff reports

ALEXANDRIA

Penns Valley started slow in the second half and fell 52-45 to Juniata Valley on Thursday night in girls’ basketball.

After taking a one-point lead into halftime, the Lady Rams were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter.

Maci Ilgen and Isabella Culver each finished with eight points to lead Penns Valley.

Juniata Valley’s Taylor Leidy went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line and finished with a team-high 16 points. The Lady Hornets were 15 for 24 from the line, while Penns Valley was 3 for 7.

“I think the difference was they got to the line a lot more,” Penns Valley coach Karen McCaffrey said.

The Lady Rams (3-3) return to action against Moshannon Valley at the Williamsburg Tournament on Tuesday.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos