Penns Valley girls’ basketball falls to Juniata Valley

Penns Valley started slow in the second half and fell 52-45 to Juniata Valley on Thursday night in girls’ basketball.
After taking a one-point lead into halftime, the Lady Rams were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter.
Maci Ilgen and Isabella Culver each finished with eight points to lead Penns Valley.
Juniata Valley’s Taylor Leidy went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line and finished with a team-high 16 points. The Lady Hornets were 15 for 24 from the line, while Penns Valley was 3 for 7.
“I think the difference was they got to the line a lot more,” Penns Valley coach Karen McCaffrey said.
The Lady Rams (3-3) return to action against Moshannon Valley at the Williamsburg Tournament on Tuesday.
