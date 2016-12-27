Penns Valley cruises past Moshannon Valley in girls’ basketball

The Penns Valley girls’ basketball team put together a dominant first quarter and rolled to a 56-18 win over Moshannon Valley on Tuesday night at the Williamsburg Tournament.
The Lady Rams led 21-0 after the first quarter and took a 39-6 lead into halftime. Kourtney Beamesderfer knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and three assists to lead Penns Valley.
Beamesderfer hit two 3s in the first quarter.
“She has the capability of sparking our team,” Penns Valley coach Karen McCaffrey said.
Peyton Homan finished with 10 points and five rebounds for the Lady Rams, and Emma Butler had nine points, three steals and three assists. Jordan Andrus and Hannah Montminy each had four points and three steals.
