Penns Valley cruises past Moshannon Valley in girls’ basketball

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish Pause

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

2:15 How cool is this house?

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:37 Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game