State College girls basketball too big, strong inside in win over Burrell in Kiwanis Holiday Classic

The State College girls’ basketball team exploited its size and strength inside Wednesday evening.
Behind a 20-point, 10-rebound effort from Taylor Love, the Lady Little Lions built a big lead and held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Burrell 51-44 in the Kiwanis Holiday Classic.
State College will meet Northampton in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday. Northampton beat North Schuylkill 64-58 in the first game of the day.
The Lady Little Lions also got nine points each from Denaya Poston and Lexi Risha, with Poston also pulling down six rebounds, while Kelsey Love handed out four assists, a couple to her sister as the pair worked several pick-and-rolls to set up buckets.
Consistent shooting helped the State College cause as the team hit 21 of 46 shots (46 percent) from the floor, many of them from within five feet of the basket.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, were a much chillier 16 for 51 (32 percent), with only three girls getting into the scorebook. Brooke Smith’s 20 points led the way, followed by Eliza Oswalt’s 15 points and Kaylee Sharrow’s nine.
The Lady Little Lions took off on an 11-0 run to close the first half.
It began with a Risha 3-pointer and was followed by a Maya Bokunewicz steal and layup, put-back buckets for Poston and Taylor Love and Bokunewicz setting up Taylor Love for a layup and a 26-14 lead.
The margin was as large as 35-16 in the third quarter after another put-back from Taylor Love, and it was 48-30 midway through the fourth quarter after another Risha three.
That was when the Buccaneers began their comeback, using a 14-3 run to get to the final margin before State College was able to run out the clock.
