Bellefonte boys basketball recovers from slow start against Penns Valley

The Bellefonte boys’ basketball team came out flat with just three points in the first quarter.
The Red Raiders rebounded nicely for a 41-34 win over Penns Valley in the Ram Winter Jam on Wednesday night.
Logan Mathieu led Bellefonte offensively with 11 points. Nate Tice tallied nine points on three 3-pointers. Caleb Rockey cleaned up the boards for the Red Raiders with 10 rebounds.
The Rams had four players register points. Luke Snyder led the way with 18 points on 6 for 11 shooting with three 3-pointers. Keith Butts tallied eight points and Penns Valley got four points each from Andrew Tobias and Cameron Shaffer.
