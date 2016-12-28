Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball comes up short against Punxsutawney

Jordan Jones had a game-high 21 points for the Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball team but it wasn’t enough in a 60-44 loss to Punxsutawney in the Carl Trunce Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
“We though it was a winnable game,” Eagles coach Bill Butterworth said. “We had our chances. We had it down to six twice. Our rebounding let us down tonight.”
Jaden Jones was the next highest scorer for BEA with seven points.
The Chucks got double-digit scoring efforts from Jacob Weaver (16) and Devin Kelly (14).
Comments