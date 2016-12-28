Penns Valley girls’ basketball holds Williamsburg’s Laura Barhacs in check in win

Penns Valley did all that it could to contain Williamsburg’s Laura Barhacs in a 59-49 win to capture the Williamsburg Holiday Tournament title on Wednesday.
The Lady Rams’ Maci Ilgen had the task of guarding the 6-foot-3 foreign exchange student from Hungary. Ilgen limited Barhacs to 10 second-half points.
“Maci did an outstanding job in the second half on Barhacs,” Karen McCaffrey said. “We shot really well tonight.”
Penns Valley was 60 percent from the field (25 of 42). Emma Butler led the Lady Rams’ offense with 15 points and Ilgen chipped in 10 more points. The pair were named to the all-tournament team along with Kourtney Beamesderfer.
Barhacs, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, finished with 29 points and was 15 of 21 from the free throw line.
