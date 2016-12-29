State College girls’ basketball tops Northampton in double overtime to win Kiwanis Holiday Classic

As much drama as there was in the Kiwanis Holiday Classic boys’ basketball championship game, the girls’ game had just as much and then some.
State College and Northampton couldn’t finish the game in four quarters.
They had to go six with the Lady Little Lions coming out on top 65-61 on Thursday night.
In the second overtime, Maya Bokunewicz drove to the middle of the paint to draw Northampton’s Aja Blount, and threaded a pass between Blount and another defender to a wide-open Selena Mann. The sophomore finished the play off with a bucket and State College led 63-61.
Mann finished the game with just four points with half of those coming at a critical moment.
Denaya Poston also played a key role in the overtime period for the Lady Little Lions.
Northampton’s Victoria Keenan had a breakaway off a State College turnover, but Poston raced back, planted her feet and drew a charge. Following a Bokunewicz score that tied the game at 61-61, Poston again drew a charge on Keenan, leading the way to Bokunewicz’s connection with Mann.
The Lady Little Lions had a trio of players finish with double-digit scoring in Bokunewicz (12), Kayla Hawbaker (13) and Taylor Love (13).
