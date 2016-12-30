Bald Eagle Area completes overtime comeback for 1st win of season

Parker Hildebrand’s put-back bucket in the final seconds of overtime gave Bald Eagle Area a 47-46 win over Marion Center on Thursday in the consolation game of the Carl Trunce Holiday Classic.
The Eagles forced the extra period after Jadon Jones’ layup with five seconds left, and BEA nearly had the win in regulation after a steal, but the shot bounced off the rim. The Eagles then fell behind early in overtime before turning up the full-court pressure to earn their first win of the season.
“The first one is the hardest one,” BEA coach Bill Butterworth said. “You can see the monkey is off the back. They’re relieved that we got that first win. We’ve played some really good teams, and hopefully this is something that helps turn us around.”
Jordan Jones led the way with 14 points and was named to the All-Tournament Team, while Drew Bucha added 10 points.
