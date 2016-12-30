Bald Eagle Area’s Seth Koleno wins 138-pound title at Manheim Wrestling Tournament

Seth Koleno captured the title at 138 pounds to help Bald Eagle Area to 10th place at the Manheim Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.
BEA finished with 88.5 points. Methacton took the top spot with 160.5, nine points ahead of Shikellamy.
Koleno won his opening bout by an 11-1 major decision, then picked up a technical fall in 5:48 to reach the finals. In the title bout he scored a 7-6 decision over Dylan Henry, of Methacton.
The Eagles added four more place winners, with Aleck Nyman and Gage McClenahan capturing third place at 113 and 145, respectively. Garrett Giedroc took fourth at 106 pounds and Garrett Rigg was fifth at 132.
