Penns Valley wins Ram Holiday Jam consolation game against North East

Penns Valley put up a big defensive effort to shut down North East 44-30 Thursday afternoon in the consolation game of the Ram Winter Jam.
Keith Butts netted 17 points to lead the way for the Rams, Andrew Tobias pulled down 11 rebounds and Aaron Tobias gave out five assists.
The Rams (5-2) held the Grape Pickers (1-7) to 19 points through three quarters thanks to a tough defense that forced 16 turnovers, a dozen off steals, and blocked seven shots.
Butts and Colin Watts, who scored 10 points for North East, were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Comments