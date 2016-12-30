Juniata beats Bellefonte for Jam Winter Jam boys’ basketball title

Bellefonte staged a second-half comeback from an 18-point halftime deficit, but the Red Raiders fell short 46-40 to Juniata in the championship game of the Ram Winter Jam at Penns Valley on Thursday night.
“After a sluggish first half, the boys put forth a tremendous effort in the second half to pull it within (three) with under a minute left to go,” Bellefonte coach Kris Glunt said. “We will learn from our mistakes and continue to build from this experience.”
Cade Fortney’s 11 points and Tyler Kreger’s 10 paced the Raiders, who trailed 27-9 at the break. Fortney was named to the All-Tournament team and Kreger picked up the Defensive MVP award.
Juniata’s Ben Lauver netted a game-high 19 points and was named the Offensive MVP while Tyler Clark picked up the Iceman Most Outstanding Player award. Josh Parson was named to the All-Tournament Team, scoring 11 points.
