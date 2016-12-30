High School Sports

December 30, 2016 12:02 AM

Halle Herrington nets 35 as Philipsburg-Osceola tops Bald Eagle Area for tournament title

From CDT staff reports

ALLPORT

Halle Herrington put up another huge performance for the Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ basketball team.

The sophomore netted 35 points to help the Lady Mounties to a 49-43 win over Bald Eagle Area in the championship game of the West Branch Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

The performance, which included three 3-pointers, came on the heels of a 43-point outburst in Wednesday’s first-round game.

The Lady Mounties (4-4) rallied to the win after trailing 27-20 at halftime, with 17 of those points scored by Herrington.

Morgan Chambers paced the Lady Eagles with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos