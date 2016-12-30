Halle Herrington nets 35 as Philipsburg-Osceola tops Bald Eagle Area for tournament title

Halle Herrington put up another huge performance for the Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ basketball team.
The sophomore netted 35 points to help the Lady Mounties to a 49-43 win over Bald Eagle Area in the championship game of the West Branch Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
The performance, which included three 3-pointers, came on the heels of a 43-point outburst in Wednesday’s first-round game.
The Lady Mounties (4-4) rallied to the win after trailing 27-20 at halftime, with 17 of those points scored by Herrington.
Morgan Chambers paced the Lady Eagles with 17 points and 16 rebounds.
