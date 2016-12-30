Brock Port wins, Bellefonte 5th at Conestoga wrestling tournament

Brock Port walked away with a title to lead nine Bellefonte wrestlers earning spots on the podium at the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic on Friday.
They helped the Red Raiders to a fifth-place team finish with 136.5 points, a half-point behind fourth-place Huntingdon. With two champions and five total finalists, Exeter won the team title with 200.5 points and Central Mountain was second with two champs and two other finalists for 195 points.
Philipsburg-Osceola tied for 20th with 68 points at the 26-team event.
Port won the 145-pound title, earning a 12-0 major decision over Micah Hoffman, of Northern York, in the finals. He also decisioned Dan Mancini, of Owen J. Roberts, 5-0 in the semifinals.
Also for the Red Raiders, Chase Gardner was fourth at 152, Cole Stewart placed fifth at 113, Max Mondy was fifth at 285, Lucas McLure was sixth at 160, Brien McChesney was sixth at 195, Ryan Smith was seventh at 120, Cam Coppolo was seventh at 138 and Sean Irvin was seventh at 220.
For P-O, Chase Chapman finished fourth at 106 pounds, working his way back from a quarterfinal loss before falling in 1:51 to Liam Louge, of Father Judge, in the third-place match.
Micah Sidorick added a fifth-place finish at 220, Levi Hughes took sixth at 152 and Brad Dunkle was sixth at 285.
At 285, Dunkle and Mondy met twice. In the quarterfinals, Dunkle earned a 3-0 decision before falling in his semifinal bout, then Mondy prevailed by medical forfeit in the fifth-place consolation match.
