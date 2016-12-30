Caleb Dowling, Jacob Powers medal for St. Joseph’s at wrestling tournament

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy saw two wrestlers land on the podium at the Mount Mat Madness tournament on Friday.
Caleb Dowling finished fourth and Jacob Powers was fifth for the Wolves, who placed 20th out of 31 scoring teams with 44.5 points. Blair Academy dominated with 10 champions and won with 354 points.
Dowling was pinned in 2:50 by Greg Baum of Smyrna, Del., in the 132-pound semifinals, but made it to the third-place match before falling 2-1 to Shawn Orem of Mount St. Joseph’s.
Powers lost a 5-1 decision in the 120 semifinals to eventual champion Michael Madara of Blair Academy, then worked back to earn a 2-0 decision over Michael Albergo of Benedictine Prep in their fifth-place consolation bout.
