St. Joseph’s girls’ cross-country repeats on top stories list

0:39 Setup for First Night begins Pause

1:52 McSorley and Barkley talk USC defense

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

2:02 Hundreds of people, thousands of flowers

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:42 Freshman PSU punter Gillikin reflect OSU play

1:20 The United States of Powerball