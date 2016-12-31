St. Joseph’s girls’ cross-country repeats on top stories list

The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ cross-country team repeated as state champions and landed on the Centre Daily Times’ top 10 sports stories list for the second straight year. This year, the Lady Wolves were voted fifth on the list.
5. St. Joe’s cross country repeats
The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ cross-country team went to the PIAA Championships with extra motivation.
Not only were the Lady Wolves running to repeat as Class A champions, they were also running for their coach during a tough time. Coach Jayson Jackson’s daughter, Ophelia, experienced complications after being born one month premature Oct. 28, about a week before the state championships.
The St. Joseph’s community and his team offered support during that week.
The Lady Wolves then won the Class A title, edging Elk Lake on a tiebreaker determined by the sixth-place finishers.
Sera Mazza won the individual state championship with a time of 19:17.
“I was hoping individually I could get top three because I was fourth last year,” Mazza said. “I really wasn’t expecting to get first. But it was really exciting.
“I think the thing that really pushed me was running for Ophelia and knowing that our whole team was running for the same reason.”
Julia Cusatis (18th, 20:24), Addie Ebbs (20th, 20:34), Maggie Urban (21st, 20:34), Cousins (43rd, 21:49), Kate Ott (49th, 22:07) and Lindsay Carmack (54th, 22:22) contributed to the Lady Wolves’ win.
St. Joseph’s and Elk Lake both finished with 103 points.
