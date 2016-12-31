Philipsburg-Osceola football, Penn State’s performance at Olympics make top-10 sports stories list

The Philipsburg-Osceola football team endured another tough season, but earned a win in its final game to snap a long losing streak. The Mounties’ win tied with the performance of former Penn State athletes at the Olympics to complete the Centre Daily Times’ list of the top 10 sports stories in 2016.
Tie-10. P-O snaps losing streak
The Philipsburg-Osceola football team earned its first win since 2013 this fall. P-O beat St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 34-14 in their final game of the regular season to snap a 36-game losing streak.
The Mounties, who lost their first nine games, built a 21-0 lead on their way to the win over the Wolves.
Tie-10. Nittany Lions party in Rio
Last summer Penn State was represented well at the Rio Olympics, with 25 Nittany Lions at the summer games and 18 of them competing. The former and current Lions competed for the United States, Mexico, Ireland, Japan and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In all, eight Nittany Lion athletes won medals. Joe Kovacs was a silver medalist in the men’s shot put. Earning bronze were Miles Chamley-Watson (men’s fencing), Monica Aksamit (women’s fencing), Christa Harmotto Dietzen and Alisha Glass (women’s volleyball) and Matt Anderson, Max Holt and Aaron Russell (men’s volleyball).
Comments