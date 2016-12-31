Irwin, Spikes tie for No. 6 on top 10 sports stories list for Centre County

Kyla Irwin finished her standout career at State College and earned a spot among the top sports stories in Centre County in 2016. She tied for sixth on the Centre Daily Times’ top 10 list with the State College Spikes, who captured the New York-Penn League title.
Tie-6. Irwin hits 2K
Irwin did something accomplished only once before in the history of Centre County high school basketball — she scored 2,000 points in her career. She joined 1989 Penns Valley graduate Dana McDonald as the only athletes to hit the mark, finishing with 2,032.
The State College graduate also pulled down 1,188 rebounds and posted a double-double in 79 of her 96 career games, helping the Lady Little Lions to the District 6 Class AAAA title last season. No State College basketball player, male or female, has more career points or rebounds than Irwin.
She is far from done with basketball, now on scholarship with the best women’s basketball program in the country – Connecticut.
Tie-6. Spikes win NYPL title again
From the first day of the season to the last, the State College Spikes used a positive team mindset to generate wins — and plenty of them.
After earning a franchise-record 50 regular season wins, the Spikes cruised through the playoffs and captured the New York-Penn League title, sweeping a best-of-three championship series against the Hudson Valley Renegades in September.
Tommy Edman set a club record with 61 runs, Ryan McCarvel was second in the league with 10 home runs, and State College as a team finished second in the NYPL in total hits and first in runs.
