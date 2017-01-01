High School Sports

January 1, 2017 5:27 PM

State College’s Taylor Love named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

State College’s Taylor Love is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

Love helped the Lady Little Lions girls’ basketball win the Kiwanis Holiday Classic last week. She finished with a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 51-44 win over Burrell on Wednesday.

In the tournament championship game Thursday, she tied for the team-high with 13 points in a 65-61 win over Northampton in double overtime.

Love accounted all six points for the Lady Little Lions in the first overtime and earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos