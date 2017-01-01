State College’s Taylor Love named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Taylor Love is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
Love helped the Lady Little Lions girls’ basketball win the Kiwanis Holiday Classic last week. She finished with a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 51-44 win over Burrell on Wednesday.
In the tournament championship game Thursday, she tied for the team-high with 13 points in a 65-61 win over Northampton in double overtime.
Love accounted all six points for the Lady Little Lions in the first overtime and earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
