Friberg leads State College to win over Cumberland Valley

Drew Friberg scored a game-high 20 points to lead the State College boys’ basketball team past Cumberland Valley 52-50 on Tuesday night.
The Little Lions trailed the Eagles 46-40 and used their full-court press to take the lead. With Ryan McNulty, Eli Bokunewicz and Tommy Friberg leading the way defensively, State College came up with a couple steals and took a 47-46 lead
Friberg went 6 for 7 from the foul line and scored 11 points in the final period to seal the win. McNulty and Tommy Sekunda combined for the Little Lions’ other nine points in the quarter.
Sekunda finished with 12 points and McNulty had nine.
The Little Lions (7-2) take on Carlisle on the road on Friday.
